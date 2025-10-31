1.1 Patch Notes

New black market offers. The black market still has only two offers per shop visit, but the offers will be randomized each time you reach the shop. You won't always have the 'Second Wind' opportunity.

Six new perks to discover.

Four new text events to try your luck.

Bounce and sludge blocks now give a visual warning(like the poison and fire blocks do) before spreading.

Added an option to reset tutorials in the options menu.

Boost speed has been lowered by a quarter.

The amount of unlock tokens you have is now shown on the bottom left of the HUD during missions.

You can now use the left or right stick to control the cursor when using a gamepad.

increased the length of the red flash when damaged.

Rammed enemy knock back is halved.

Quick visual indicator on the front of your drone to notify you when you've rammed an enemy.

Hazards are no longer increased on security levels that shouldn't increase them.

Fixed a bug causing the tutorial text cards to be misaligned.

Wrecking Ball and Mega Wrecker turrets now display damage amount above damaged enemies like all other turrets do.

You can now build a new turret in the shop when you have the exact amount of copper, not just when you have more.

Fixed "Better Buddy" achievement only unlocking by upgrading Aux Bot's damage. If you've already maxed out the other Aux Bot upgrades you will need to put a point in the damage upgrade to unlock it.

Fixed "Deadly Weapon" achievement only unlocking by upgrading turrets at the shop. It should unlock now when upgrading a turret to max in any of the various ways you're able to.