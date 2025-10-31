ːpropagandaː Hello Pizzaïoli,
This patch brings the following changes:
ːfoodananasː Bug fixes:
Fixed NPC movements at level 16.
Fixed boss at level 20.
Pigeon's Twitch chat names now always spawn off-screen.
Boss at level 10 sometimes wasn't taking damages by the player.
ːboxː Additions:
Added Invulnerability frames at the moment where the player get up after a rag-doll state.
The pause menu is accessible while being in rag-doll state.
ːdstoolsː Modifications:
Adjusted player jump height.
Modified level 14 elevator exit.
In the leaderboard in Main Menu, milliseconds now always display with 3 digits.
Moved multiple pizza boxes on several levels.
Thank you again for your continued support, Pizzaïoli!
