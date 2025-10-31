 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20624036 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ːpropagandaː Hello Pizzaïoli,

This patch brings the following changes:

ːfoodananasː Bug fixes:

  • Fixed NPC movements at level 16.

  • Fixed boss at level 20.

  • Pigeon's Twitch chat names now always spawn off-screen.

  • Boss at level 10 sometimes wasn't taking damages by the player.

ːboxː Additions:

  • Added Invulnerability frames at the moment where the player get up after a rag-doll state.

  • The pause menu is accessible while being in rag-doll state.

ːdstoolsː Modifications:

  • Adjusted player jump height.

  • Modified level 14 elevator exit.

  • In the leaderboard in Main Menu, milliseconds now always display with 3 digits.

  • Moved multiple pizza boxes on several levels.

Thank you again for your continued support, Pizzaïoli!

Changed files in this update

