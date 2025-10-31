 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20624019 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Halloween Seasonal Event

If you missed last years Halloween event, now's your chance to grab the powerful seasonal rewards again. They'll be up a limited time only.

The Halloween node can be found in the first Zone! It's the same rewards from 2024 but I'll try to add more skins before the end of the year. Maybe holding a voting poll or something. I'm in the middle of moving so things are a bit chaotic at the moment. Akumi Mobile is also set to release before the end of the year so stay tuned for that!

Join the Akumi Wars Discord to stay up to date on our projects!

-Akumi Wars Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1961971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link