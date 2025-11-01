 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20624004
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the issue of repeated playback of the Chapter 1 storyline.

  2. Fixed the issue of accidental touch causing line skipping in the dialogue interface.

  3. Fixed the issue of being unable to pause when obtaining collection cards in-match.

  4. Fixed the ESC exit logic for the main interface UI panel.

  5. Fixed the issue where dialogue in the images was not displayed in the story review.

  6. Optimized 【Avoidance】 experience: Prioritize the display of undisplayed evil cards.

  7. After using 【Confession】, information about flipped back evil cards pops up on the right side.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475551
