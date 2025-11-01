Fixed the issue of repeated playback of the Chapter 1 storyline.

Fixed the issue of accidental touch causing line skipping in the dialogue interface.

Fixed the issue of being unable to pause when obtaining collection cards in-match.

Fixed the ESC exit logic for the main interface UI panel.

Fixed the issue where dialogue in the images was not displayed in the story review.

Optimized 【Avoidance】 experience: Prioritize the display of undisplayed evil cards.