31 October 2025 Build 20623963 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■新規追加
[共通]基本アクションの変更エフェクトを追加
■仕様変更
[共通]詳細カードから固有化をできるようにする
[共通]手札が多くなった時の表示を調整（重ねて表示でホバー・スクロールでずらす）
■不具合修正
[共通]ルームの不具合
[共通]アクションのメッセージの不具合
[ウェブ]アカウントページが開けない
■その他
[ウェブ]httpでリクエストした場合はhttpsにリダイレクトする

QuestNotes Content Depot 1686521
