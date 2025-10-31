 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623943 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I know the version number for this update is pretty troll, but we're not ready to call Nin Online a version 6 until it contains the next major content expansion, but we still really need to put out some of these updates!

I also apologize for the degraded server performance and downtime in the last couple of days for Toad/NA Server. Our hosting provider has informed us that it is resolved for good now.

Features

  • (Developers) Hang Time for Knock Up Jutsu

Changes

  • Chakra Points are now consumed when Flicker type jutsu teleport you half way to your target

  • Chakra Points are now consumed when Targeted jutsu cast at max range when target is out of range

  • Optimized Team HP updating packets

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash once logged in sometimes

Changed files in this update

