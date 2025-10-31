I know the version number for this update is pretty troll, but we're not ready to call Nin Online a version 6 until it contains the next major content expansion, but we still really need to put out some of these updates!

I also apologize for the degraded server performance and downtime in the last couple of days for Toad/NA Server. Our hosting provider has informed us that it is resolved for good now.

Features

(Developers) Hang Time for Knock Up Jutsu

Changes

Chakra Points are now consumed when Flicker type jutsu teleport you half way to your target

Chakra Points are now consumed when Targeted jutsu cast at max range when target is out of range

Optimized Team HP updating packets

Bug Fixes