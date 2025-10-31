 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623938 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change list

  • Roster Updates to reflect the latest trades, roster cuts and players balancing;
  • Fixed bug that caused game freeze during the 2nd Season Draft of the Dynasty Supreme;
  • Various additional bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657321
