These were a few bugs that needed immediate attention.
Visual Bugs:
- Fixed being able to open another block while a building was being built.
- Fixed being able to open a block while a building was being removed.
- Fixed an issue where the turn count label would not properly update when starting a new island.
Technical Bugs:
- Fixed an issue where another turn could start in the intro sequence.
- Fixed an issue where buildings would not refund currency; causing players to be soft-locked.
- Fixed an issue where blocks would not be clickable after completing a selected goal.
Changed files in this update