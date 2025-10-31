 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623793 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

These were a few bugs that needed immediate attention.

Visual Bugs:

  • Fixed being able to open another block while a building was being built.
  • Fixed being able to open a block while a building was being removed.
  • Fixed an issue where the turn count label would not properly update when starting a new island.


Technical Bugs:

  • Fixed an issue where another turn could start in the intro sequence.
  • Fixed an issue where buildings would not refund currency; causing players to be soft-locked.
  • Fixed an issue where blocks would not be clickable after completing a selected goal.

Changed files in this update

