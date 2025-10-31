 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20623759 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change Log:

Ticket #2125 Content- Advanced game starts

Advanced options for non-elder species faction starts:

Average games have the default starting conditions:

· 1 Colony Ship

· 2 Scout Ships

· Pre-warp technologies known.

· Starting treasury 100 BCs.

Post-Warp games begin with additional technologies:

· 1 Colony Ship

· 2 Scout Ships

· Technologies to 250 RP known.

· Starting treasury 150 BCs.

Advanced games begin with additional technologies, ships, and colonies:

· 1 Colony Ship

· 3 Scout Ships

· 4 Starships

· Technologies to 650 RP known.

· Up to 3 colonies.

· Starting treasury 200 BCs.

Lived in Galaxy games grant each faction has a randomized technological start from Average to Advanced.

Ticket #2126 Content- Doomsday clock pressure option

Advanced option that increases doomsday clock by 1 each turn after 200 turns

Changed files in this update

Windows Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
