Change Log:
Ticket #2125 Content- Advanced game starts
Advanced options for non-elder species faction starts:
Average games have the default starting conditions:
· 1 Colony Ship
· 2 Scout Ships
· Pre-warp technologies known.
· Starting treasury 100 BCs.
Post-Warp games begin with additional technologies:
· 1 Colony Ship
· 2 Scout Ships
· Technologies to 250 RP known.
· Starting treasury 150 BCs.
Advanced games begin with additional technologies, ships, and colonies:
· 1 Colony Ship
· 3 Scout Ships
· 4 Starships
· Technologies to 650 RP known.
· Up to 3 colonies.
· Starting treasury 200 BCs.
Lived in Galaxy games grant each faction has a randomized technological start from Average to Advanced.
Ticket #2126 Content- Doomsday clock pressure option
Advanced option that increases doomsday clock by 1 each turn after 200 turns
Changed files in this update