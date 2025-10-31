Hello everyone,

It’s been just a week since Dark Hours 1.0 launched, and what a week it’s been! I’ll probably come back to that in more detail in a special dev log coming soon, to give you a clearer picture of everything that’s been going on behind the scenes.

In the meantime, thank you so much for all your feedback, reports, and support since launch. We’ve been working hard over the past week to fix the most urgent issues, and and today here we are, bringing you our first regular update since 1.0.

This one focuses on improving your experience by addressing several of the biggest issues you’ve been reporting, community requests, and a bit of balancing.

🎙️ Mic fixes, lobby connections and more

As many of you probably noticed, our major issue at launch was related to voice chat, lobbies, and game crashes. We’re really sorry that you had to deal with these problems during your games.

Over the past few days, we’ve been in constant contact with Epic Games support to track down the root of the problem, and we finally found a proper technical solution yesterday! (more details about that will be shared in the upcoming dev log.)

The most important thing: these major issues should now be fixed with this patch.

Note: For the microphone, we recommend checking your settings to make sure the detection threshold is properly adjusted. We usually keep it set between 90% and 100% internally, but you may need to tweak it depending on your setup. The default value will be reajusted on a future patch.





🔦 Gameplay Items Lifecycle

As some of our early access players know, items purchased in the shop and used during a mission couldn’t be recovered afterward — they simply disappeared once the heist was over.

For version 1.0, the gameloop was reworked with the new heist night formats and contract selection, and we announced that items could be reused from mission to mission. Well… for reasons (related to the point just above), that wasn’t actually the case until now. Oops. But that’s fixed!

From now on, any items you buy in the shop, use during a heist, and still have in your backpack at the end of the mission will stay with you when you return to the lobby. You’ll be able to sell them, transfer them to your locker, keep them for your next job, or even give them to your teammates.

⚠️ Note: items that are already available in the lobby or the van, (as well as those looted during a heist, cannot be resold.)

🚐 Custom Van Interiors Are Here!

This is something we really wanted to have ready for release, but the launch schedule was... intense. 😅

So, surprise! Vans now feature custom interiors when you start a heist.



Here are a few screenshots so you can check out their new looks! Which one is your favorite?

💰 Item Price Balancing

Another good news, we heard you. We’ve rebalanced item prices across the board. You’ll find the full list of changes in the patch notes below. Tell us which items you’re enjoying most!

You can also move items back to your locker and sell them, and for a limited time, you can sell them for 100% of their purchase price. Don’t miss out!

🔧 General Improvements & Other Fixes

We’ve also fixed a bunch of other bugs, you can find the complete patchnote below for a more detailed overview. Please let us know if you still run into any issues, we’re keeping an eye on it and will continue to monitor reports closely.

We can’t thank you enough for your patience, understanding, and all the feedback you’ve shared since launch. We know there are still bugs and improvements to tackle, and we’re doing our best to address them as quickly as possible.

Have a great day!

Raven

Patchnote #59 for Dark Hours (v1.0.23372) - 31/10/2025

Monsters

Monster Navigation Fix : Fixed an issue where monster could sometimes get stuck due to its navigation mesh.



Trickster Demon TP Fix : Fixed an issue where the Trickster could grab and teleport players to unintended upper floors.



Driftborn Aspiration Fix : Fixed an issue where the Driftborn’s aspiration VFX would never stop playing.



Blind Ghoul Turnaround Fix : Fixed an issue where the Blind Ghoul would only move back and forth within the same room.



Voltaic Wraith Electrocution: Fixed a bug where the electrocution effect could persist indefinitely on the player.



Gameplay

Taser Gun Fix : Fixed a bug where the taser gun did not properly kill a player being electrocuted.



Earmuffs Not Visible Fix: Fixed an issue where other players couldn’t see the host’s equipped earmuffs.



Achievements

Stay Salty Achievement Fix : Fixed a bug where the “Stay Salty” achievement could be unlocked by players other than the one performing the action, which was not intended.



Airborne Voltage Achievement Fix : Fixed a bug where the unlock conditions for the achievement were not properly enforced, making it far too easy to obtain.



Urban Legend Fix : Fixed a bug where the Urban Legend achievement was not correctly awarded to players.



Welcome to the Nightmare Fix: Fixed a bug where the "Welcome to the Nightmare" wasn't correctly awarded to players.



Audio

Microphone Fix : Fixed a bug where some players could not hear or be heard by anyone during a game.



Voice Desync Fix: Fixed a bug where players’ voices could become out of sync while speaking.



General

Van Interior NEW : Every van customization now features a unique interior scene that you appear in before starting a heist.



Online Connection Bug : Fixed a bug that prevented players from creating or joining a lobby.



Mafia End Screen Crashes Fix : Fixed different crashes that could occur when a player reached the Mafia Boss end screen.



Difficulty Rewards Multipliers Mod : Adjusted the multipliers applied to rewards based on the chosen difficulty.



Rarity Contract Mod : The Legendary difficulty now increases your current heist’s difficulty by one level.



Gameplay Items in Van Mod : Gameplay items are now available in the van depending on the selected difficulty.



Shop Price Equipment Items Mod : Adjusted the prices of all purchasable equipment items in the shop.



Van & Lobby Items Fix : Fixed an issue where items from the lobby or the van could not be placed back in locker.



Teambag End Screen Fix : Fixed a bug where the teambag appeared full on the end screen even when it was actually empty.



Heist Night Timer Fix : Fixed a bug where the Heist Night timer could go into negative values.



Equipment Items Between Heists Fix : Fixed a bug where equipped items were not retained between heists.



Equipment Items Durability in Locker Fix : Fixed a bug where item durability bars were not correctly displayed in the locker.



Item Selling Fix : Fixed a bug where duplicate items in the locker were sometimes sold in pairs instead of individually.



Locker Storing Item Fix : Fixed a bug where it was not possible to place items back into the locker.



Anti-Aliasing Setting Added : Added an option to choose your preferred anti-aliasing method in-game.



HUD Update : The text has been scaled up again, and the main objective is now more prominently displayed than the secondary objectives.



HUD Checkbox for Objectives Mod : Checkboxes are now filled with a cross to improve readability.



Extinguisher Rocket Fix : Fixed an issue where players could stay in rocket mode indefinitely and move freely.



Van Wheels Fix : Corrected an issue where the van’s wheels remained motionless in the intro cinematic.



Wheelboard Breaks Fix : Corrected the break notification so it no longer references the "Shield Mirror" incorrectly.



Shop Item Slot Mod : Mafia icons are now displayed behind items that can be unlocked through mafia reputation.



Bosses Dialog NEW : Mafia bosses now have their own dialogue at the end of a heist, along with their names displayed.



Teleporter VFX Fix : Fixed a bug where the teleporter pad VFX appeared in the wrong location if the teleporter had been moved.



Durability Items Locker Fix : Fixed a bug where items taken from the locker appeared with an empty durability bar.



Linked Items Feedback NEW : Items from the lobby and vans are now linked and can no longer be resold.



Equipment Between Heist Fix : Your equipment is now properly saved between each heist. Returning to the lobby also keeps your gear.

Item Price Balancing Adrenaline: 50 => 150 Orange Adrenaline: 625 => 300 Adrenaline Splash: 925 => 500 Adrenaline Gun: 750 = 750 Plunger: 5 => 125 Frying Pan: 1250 => 490 Crowbar: 750 => 350 Truncheon: 1500 => 650 Stun Baton: 2250 => 1500 Defibrillator: 3000 => 2900 Defibrillator Auto Recharge: 4500 => 3990 Flare: 100 => 60 Flare Gun: 975 => 190 Flash Grenade: 1025 => 800 Salt Grenade: 400 => 500 Ice Grenade: 1025 => 800 EMF Holy Grenade: 3000 => 1500 Hacking Device: 500 => 500 Camera Hacking Device: 2500 => 3490 Control Hacking Device: 3000 => 4000 Hair Dryer: 250 => 90 Hair Dryer Pro: 300 => 190 Fog Horn: 300 => 1100 Vuvuzela: 500 => 1300 Air Horn: 975 => 1900 Single Photo Camera: 100 => 200 Instant Camera: 400 => 800 Mega Flash Instant Camera: 1300 => 1500 Light Stick: 20 => 40 Long Light Stick: 80 => 50 Latex Balloon: 1 => 1 Salt: 100 => 190 Noise Cancelling Headset: 300 => 600 Wheel board: 1625 => 800 Teleporter: 12000 => 20000 Rubber Chicken: 150 => 125 Rubber Rooster: 400 => 175 Mini-Taser: 500 => 700 Taser: 750 => 1200 Taser Auto Recharge: 3750 => 2150 Stun Gun: 3000 => 3250 High-Capacity Taser: 1000 => 3000 Single Dart Tranquilizer Gun: 300 => 150 Tranquilizer Gun: 400 => 1250 Tranquilizer Minigun: 3250 => 4900 Walkie-Talkie Limited Range: 450 => 200 Walkie-Talkie Unlimited Range: 1100 => 800 Walkie-Talkie POD: 2000 => 1800 Walkie-Talkie Entity: 2625 => 2250 Walkie-Talkie Item Scan: 2625 => 3500 GPS Walkie-Talkie: 3375 => 5000 Water Gun: 700 => 250 Large Tank Water Gun: 1100 => 450 Water Minigun: 1250 => 1300



Known bug: Bug reports received on Steam forums and Discord are currently processed by the dev team and will be fixed by priority in the following days