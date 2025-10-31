Hello everyone! Long time no see.

We are currently "busy" developing our new game, but the engine update made us look at Tamagoneko again.

Godot 3.6 has been released and it includes the support for 2D physics interpolation, which allows us to remove the 60FPS hard-limit.

You can now turn off V-Sync in settings and the game will automatically adjust to your monitor refresh rate.

If you want to manually set the FPS limit, use the "fpsmax=number" command line argument.

We also fixed the issue with Dualshock and Dualsense controller recognition, they should show the correct icons now.

Stay tuned for the prequel :)