 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20623709 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Long time no see.

We are currently "busy" developing our new game, but the engine update made us look at Tamagoneko again.

Godot 3.6 has been released and it includes the support for 2D physics interpolation, which allows us to remove the 60FPS hard-limit.

You can now turn off V-Sync in settings and the game will automatically adjust to your monitor refresh rate.

If you want to manually set the FPS limit, use the "fpsmax=number" command line argument.

We also fixed the issue with Dualshock and Dualsense controller recognition, they should show the correct icons now.

Stay tuned for the prequel :)

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2320573
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2320574
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link