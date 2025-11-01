 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20623686
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We’ve just rolled out a new update with several improvements to make your experience smoother and more enjoyable. Here’s what’s new:

New Delivery System!
You can now hire couriers to transport orders across the city.

Red Pendant Lamp Fixed
Sockets are now working correctly and can be used without any issues.

Better Worker Behaviour
Workers now behave properly during the skip-night event, making transitions more seamless.

Improved Customer Animations
Customers now feel more alive and natural in the environment.

Changed files in this update

