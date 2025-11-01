Hey everyone! We’ve just rolled out a new update with several improvements to make your experience smoother and more enjoyable. Here’s what’s new:
✅ New Delivery System!
You can now hire couriers to transport orders across the city.
✅ Red Pendant Lamp Fixed
Sockets are now working correctly and can be used without any issues.
✅ Better Worker Behaviour
Workers now behave properly during the skip-night event, making transitions more seamless.
✅ Improved Customer Animations
Customers now feel more alive and natural in the environment.
Changed files in this update