Hey everyone! We’ve just rolled out a new update with several improvements to make your experience smoother and more enjoyable. Here’s what’s new:

✅ New Delivery System!

You can now hire couriers to transport orders across the city.

✅ Red Pendant Lamp Fixed

Sockets are now working correctly and can be used without any issues.

✅ Better Worker Behaviour

Workers now behave properly during the skip-night event, making transitions more seamless.

✅ Improved Customer Animations

Customers now feel more alive and natural in the environment.