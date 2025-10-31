Greetings investigators! Today, our Main Branch on Steam gets updated with an up to date - playable - version of NightSpawn! Work together or alone to escape that which lurks in the dark.

Main Branch Update

We are hard at work crafting the full version of the game ready for full release. Between now and then though, we are pleased to share a slice of what’s to come.



For full details on what’s included in this preview version of the game and what to expect at full release, take a look at our post where we break it down:

If you’ve never changed your game branch before in the game’s Steam properties, then you are good to go. The Main Branch is the default version of the game in your library unless changed.

We invite players to explore, connect and test this pre-release version.



Beta Weekends

Just a reminder - we will be hosting several beta weekends, where we invite players to try out new, previously unreleased characters and features. Our first weekend is planned for 14-17th November 2025*. So stay tuned for further updates.

*Subject to change



