Fixes

Fix: Optimisation to JobGiver_BoardOrLeaveGravship.



Fix: Animals can't fish on ocean water in some circumstances.



Fix: Shuttles arriving to pick up a pawn on a pocket map will now land on the parent map instead.



Fix: Grav engine floating orb graphic cut off at the top.



Fix: Void structures could end up with negative progress.



Fix: Shuttle leaving if all pawns on map enter a pocket map.



Fix: Pawns sometimes wandering to (0, 0), especially with fleshmass hearts.



Fix: Void provocation fails silently on maps which can't support harbinger trees.



Fix: Void provocation wasn't bypassing earliest day requirements for incidents.



Fix: Incorrect label on ghoul/shambler discovery.



Fix: Error in GameComponent_PawnDuplicator when running without Anomaly.



Fix: LanguageWorker_Italian missing a null check in WithIndefiniteArticle method.



Fix: Techprints in loot (e.g. ancient danger) don't respect techprint commonality.



Fix: Possible error if a ritual spot is deleted while a ritual is in progress.



Fix: Gravship launch ritual not added retroactively to saves.



Fix: Ghouls couldn't right-click-use serums, and mechs could erroneously use them via the gizmo.



Fix: Metalhorror fifth timer not respecting VTR, causing gray flesh to take much longer to spawn.



Fix: Error attempting to generate creepjoiner relations.



Fix: Z-Clipping with some world object textures.



Fix: Raided thought not getting applied in some quests.



Fix: Gravcore quest sites were not settleable (not retroactive).



Fix: Maps weren't considered a player home if a gravship landed on it after it had already generated.



Fix: Several issues with transporting fleshmass hearts on gravships.



Fix: Infant illness doesn't change phases due to an oversight.



Fix: Labyrinth teleporting targets to non-origin maps if origin Obelisk was destroyed.



Fix: Pawns getting stuck when running while on fire if blocked by an enemy.



Fix: Seeds not always being deterministic.



Fix: Pawn apparel using map biome vacuum flag rather than planet layer flag.



Fix: Removing world layers not removing connections or destroying world objects.



Fix: Shuttles sometimes landing out of bounds.



Fix: Wasp stuns no longer affect mechs or turrets.



Fix: Pawns could plant special seeds outside their allowed area.



Fix: Faction goodwill was not affected by killing pawn via psychic slaughter.



Fix: Performance issue when selecting a lot of beds on a late game map.



Fix: Prisoner and non prisoner beds can get mixed up when loading save if rooms are separated by paste dispensers.



Fix: Errored ship jobs now clean themselves up properly.



Fix: Turret top offset is (erroneously) rotated by turret angle.



Fix: Bills on launch map get set to drop on floor when gravship leaves.



Fix: Some explosive buildings explode twice when the wick ends.



Fix: Shuttles could disappear when landing if their contents were bugged.



Fix: Missing null check in DirectXmlCrossRefLoader.



Updated player creative content.

BOO! Happy Halloween! 🎃💀On this spooky day, we've got a small RimWorld update loaded with fixes. They're listed below in the changelog.This update should be compatible with all savegames and mods.