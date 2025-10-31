On this spooky day, we’ve got a small RimWorld update loaded with fixes. They’re listed below in the changelog.
This update should be compatible with all savegames and mods.
Have a bug to report? You can share it with us on the official RimWorld development Discord.
Fixes
- Fix: Optimisation to JobGiver_BoardOrLeaveGravship.
- Fix: Animals can't fish on ocean water in some circumstances.
- Fix: Shuttles arriving to pick up a pawn on a pocket map will now land on the parent map instead.
- Fix: Grav engine floating orb graphic cut off at the top.
- Fix: Void structures could end up with negative progress.
- Fix: Shuttle leaving if all pawns on map enter a pocket map.
- Fix: Pawns sometimes wandering to (0, 0), especially with fleshmass hearts.
- Fix: Void provocation fails silently on maps which can't support harbinger trees.
- Fix: Void provocation wasn't bypassing earliest day requirements for incidents.
- Fix: Incorrect label on ghoul/shambler discovery.
- Fix: Error in GameComponent_PawnDuplicator when running without Anomaly.
- Fix: LanguageWorker_Italian missing a null check in WithIndefiniteArticle method.
- Fix: Techprints in loot (e.g. ancient danger) don't respect techprint commonality.
- Fix: Possible error if a ritual spot is deleted while a ritual is in progress.
- Fix: Gravship launch ritual not added retroactively to saves.
- Fix: Ghouls couldn't right-click-use serums, and mechs could erroneously use them via the gizmo.
- Fix: Metalhorror fifth timer not respecting VTR, causing gray flesh to take much longer to spawn.
- Fix: Error attempting to generate creepjoiner relations.
- Fix: Z-Clipping with some world object textures.
- Fix: Raided thought not getting applied in some quests.
- Fix: Gravcore quest sites were not settleable (not retroactive).
- Fix: Maps weren't considered a player home if a gravship landed on it after it had already generated.
- Fix: Several issues with transporting fleshmass hearts on gravships.
- Fix: Infant illness doesn't change phases due to an oversight.
- Fix: Labyrinth teleporting targets to non-origin maps if origin Obelisk was destroyed.
- Fix: Pawns getting stuck when running while on fire if blocked by an enemy.
- Fix: Seeds not always being deterministic.
- Fix: Pawn apparel using map biome vacuum flag rather than planet layer flag.
- Fix: Removing world layers not removing connections or destroying world objects.
- Fix: Shuttles sometimes landing out of bounds.
- Fix: Wasp stuns no longer affect mechs or turrets.
- Fix: Pawns could plant special seeds outside their allowed area.
- Fix: Faction goodwill was not affected by killing pawn via psychic slaughter.
- Fix: Performance issue when selecting a lot of beds on a late game map.
- Fix: Prisoner and non prisoner beds can get mixed up when loading save if rooms are separated by paste dispensers.
- Fix: Errored ship jobs now clean themselves up properly.
- Fix: Turret top offset is (erroneously) rotated by turret angle.
- Fix: Bills on launch map get set to drop on floor when gravship leaves.
- Fix: Some explosive buildings explode twice when the wick ends.
- Fix: Shuttles could disappear when landing if their contents were bugged.
- Fix: Missing null check in DirectXmlCrossRefLoader.
- Updated player creative content.
Changed files in this update