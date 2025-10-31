 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623624 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BOO! Happy Halloween! 🎃💀

On this spooky day, we’ve got a small RimWorld update loaded with fixes. They’re listed below in the changelog.

This update should be compatible with all savegames and mods.

Have a bug to report? You can share it with us on the official RimWorld development Discord.

OoOoOoo,
Tia 👻
Website | X | BlueSky | Reddit | Facebook

Fixes

  • Fix: Optimisation to JobGiver_BoardOrLeaveGravship.
  • Fix: Animals can't fish on ocean water in some circumstances.
  • Fix: Shuttles arriving to pick up a pawn on a pocket map will now land on the parent map instead.
  • Fix: Grav engine floating orb graphic cut off at the top.
  • Fix: Void structures could end up with negative progress.
  • Fix: Shuttle leaving if all pawns on map enter a pocket map.
  • Fix: Pawns sometimes wandering to (0, 0), especially with fleshmass hearts.
  • Fix: Void provocation fails silently on maps which can't support harbinger trees.
  • Fix: Void provocation wasn't bypassing earliest day requirements for incidents.
  • Fix: Incorrect label on ghoul/shambler discovery.
  • Fix: Error in GameComponent_PawnDuplicator when running without Anomaly.
  • Fix: LanguageWorker_Italian missing a null check in WithIndefiniteArticle method.
  • Fix: Techprints in loot (e.g. ancient danger) don't respect techprint commonality.
  • Fix: Possible error if a ritual spot is deleted while a ritual is in progress.
  • Fix: Gravship launch ritual not added retroactively to saves.
  • Fix: Ghouls couldn't right-click-use serums, and mechs could erroneously use them via the gizmo.
  • Fix: Metalhorror fifth timer not respecting VTR, causing gray flesh to take much longer to spawn.
  • Fix: Error attempting to generate creepjoiner relations.
  • Fix: Z-Clipping with some world object textures.
  • Fix: Raided thought not getting applied in some quests.
  • Fix: Gravcore quest sites were not settleable (not retroactive).
  • Fix: Maps weren't considered a player home if a gravship landed on it after it had already generated.
  • Fix: Several issues with transporting fleshmass hearts on gravships.
  • Fix: Infant illness doesn't change phases due to an oversight.
  • Fix: Labyrinth teleporting targets to non-origin maps if origin Obelisk was destroyed.
  • Fix: Pawns getting stuck when running while on fire if blocked by an enemy.
  • Fix: Seeds not always being deterministic.
  • Fix: Pawn apparel using map biome vacuum flag rather than planet layer flag.
  • Fix: Removing world layers not removing connections or destroying world objects.
  • Fix: Shuttles sometimes landing out of bounds.
  • Fix: Wasp stuns no longer affect mechs or turrets.
  • Fix: Pawns could plant special seeds outside their allowed area.
  • Fix: Faction goodwill was not affected by killing pawn via psychic slaughter.
  • Fix: Performance issue when selecting a lot of beds on a late game map.
  • Fix: Prisoner and non prisoner beds can get mixed up when loading save if rooms are separated by paste dispensers.
  • Fix: Errored ship jobs now clean themselves up properly.
  • Fix: Turret top offset is (erroneously) rotated by turret angle.
  • Fix: Bills on launch map get set to drop on floor when gravship leaves.
  • Fix: Some explosive buildings explode twice when the wick ends.
  • Fix: Shuttles could disappear when landing if their contents were bugged.
  • Fix: Missing null check in DirectXmlCrossRefLoader.
  • Updated player creative content.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit RimWorld (Windows) Depot 294101
macOS RimWorld (Mac) Depot 294102
Linux RimWorld (Linux) Depot 294103
Windows 64-bit RimWorld (64-bit) Depot 294104
Windows 32-bitDLC 1392840 RimWorld - Kepler (Windows) Depot 294105
Windows 64-bitDLC 1392840 RimWorld - Kepler (64-bit) Depot 294106
macOS DLC 1392840 RimWorld - Kepler (Mac) Depot 294107
Linux DLC 1392840 RimWorld - Kepler (Linux) Depot 294108
Windows 32-bitDLC 2380740 Depot 294109
Windows 64-bitDLC 2380740 Depot 294110
macOS DLC 2380740 Depot 294111
Linux DLC 2380740 Depot 294112
Windows 32-bitDLC 3022790 Depot 294113
Windows 64-bitDLC 3022790 Depot 294114
macOS DLC 3022790 Depot 294115
Linux DLC 3022790 Depot 294116
Windows 32-bitDLC 1826140 RimWorld - Euclid (Windows) Depot 367683
Windows 64-bitDLC 1826140 RimWorld - Euclid (64-bit) Depot 367684
macOS DLC 1826140 RimWorld - Euclid (Mac) Depot 367685
Linux DLC 1826140 RimWorld - Euclid (Linux) Depot 367686
Windows 32-bitDLC 1149640 RimWorld - Merrymaker (Windows) Depot 1149641
macOS DLC 1149640 RimWorld - Merrymaker (Mac) Depot 1149642
Linux DLC 1149640 RimWorld - Merrymaker (Linux) Depot 1149643
Windows 64-bitDLC 1149640 RimWorld - Merrymaker (64-bit) Depot 1149644
