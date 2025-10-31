 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623583 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bigger update, main focus is switching the audio engine to something more reliable and cross plattform compatible to allow linux/mac builds.

Changes:

  • switch audio engine from naudio to soundflow, this should hopefully be more reliable and will also allow a linux/mac version

  • fixed loading of settings, should be 4-5x faster

  • new spout version with hopefully less weirdness

  • crash window which shows you detailed crash infos and links to support discord (only happens on complete app crash)

  • full logs can now be viewed in user interfaces

  • fixes for hotkeys, ignore numlock and cleaner startup

  • random variance for character blink, this time is added upon the interval (so by having the interval at 2 seconds and the variance at 2 seconds as well, blinks will happen every 2-4 seconds) -> defaults to 0

Features:

  • twitch follow and raid as trigger for just about everything (layers, tits, etc.)

  • twitch chat commands now have options like cooldown, subonly, viponly, modonly

  • reset button for twitch authentication (so you don't have to delete twitch.json)

New Layers:

  • change to random state

  • change to inactive state (like sleeping, no speaking time based)

Changed files in this update

