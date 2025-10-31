Bigger update, main focus is switching the audio engine to something more reliable and cross plattform compatible to allow linux/mac builds.
Changes:
switch audio engine from naudio to soundflow, this should hopefully be more reliable and will also allow a linux/mac version
fixed loading of settings, should be 4-5x faster
new spout version with hopefully less weirdness
crash window which shows you detailed crash infos and links to support discord (only happens on complete app crash)
full logs can now be viewed in user interfaces
fixes for hotkeys, ignore numlock and cleaner startup
random variance for character blink, this time is added upon the interval (so by having the interval at 2 seconds and the variance at 2 seconds as well, blinks will happen every 2-4 seconds) -> defaults to 0
Features:
twitch follow and raid as trigger for just about everything (layers, tits, etc.)
twitch chat commands now have options like cooldown, subonly, viponly, modonly
reset button for twitch authentication (so you don't have to delete twitch.json)
New Layers:
change to random state
change to inactive state (like sleeping, no speaking time based)
Changed files in this update