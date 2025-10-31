 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623544
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for viewing and purchasing if you have!

We have plans to continue updating Sepulcher, with monthly updates during the last week of each month going forward, for the next year.

We do have plans for another release which is what we will be focusing on, but Sepulcher will not be forgotten as we grow in this vibrate community! There is only officially two of us doing the majority of the development itself, so patience will be needed.

If there is any bugs or suggestions, please use the discussions page. All critiques on the store page will be reviewed and logged if they can be worked into the updates.

Happy delving!

