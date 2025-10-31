 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623540 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added 2 unlockable factions

  • Added missing key items for generated quest lines

  • Randomly generated event types only happen once per playthrough now

  • Fixed black screen issue

  • Fixed multiple generated quest related issues

  • Removed incompatiable quest responses

Changed files in this update

