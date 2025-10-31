Added 2 unlockable factions
Added missing key items for generated quest lines
Randomly generated event types only happen once per playthrough now
Fixed black screen issue
Fixed multiple generated quest related issues
Removed incompatiable quest responses
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update