🎮 Planet Centauri - Update 1.1Released: October 31, 2025
✨ New Features/Content
- Soundtrack Now Available! Over 60 tracks including several exclusive songs not included in the game! Soundtrack Link
- Achievement System - 60 achievements added (more coming later!)
- Ladders - Many have rightly asked for the possibility of crafting ladder, here it is!
- Enhanced Localization - More font configuration options for translations
🔧 Bug Fixes
- Fixed objective never unlocking: "Equip a steel armor"
- Fixed all monsters despawning when killed as a transformation
- Multiplayer fixes:
- Map downloading now uses reliable channel (no more infinite loading screens from lost packets)
- Fixed crash caused by items like pumpkin jack when placed in chests
- Steam Cloud: Fixed Steam Cloud being used even when disabled on account
⚖️ Balance & Changes
- Essence Extractor: Doubled essence generation rate
- Spirits: Now follow the player at any distance in dungeons
- Soul Div Gate: Changed output to modulo 256
- Disabled bug reports and anonymous analytics (server discontinued)
👨💻 Developer Notes
DetailsLua API Changes
Several functions now require an entries parameter for config file attribute access:
pcSoundSourceCreate, pcItemsPriceFromCraftTable, pcRenderItemSlot,
pcLootTableManualItems, pcDrawAuraCircularGauge, pcDimensionIndString,
pcMonsterHatchDuration, ParticleSystem.burst, ParticleSystem.burstParticles
Deprecated:
Use instead:
- entity.entryIdFromString (within entity scripts)
- ctx:getEntries():indexFromEntry (outside entity scripts)
Engine Refactoring: Major refactoring of the global assets system, now fully instantiable.
Changed files in this update