Major 31 October 2025 Build 20623469 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎮 Planet Centauri - Update 1.1

Released: October 31, 2025



✨ New Features/Content


  • Soundtrack Now Available! Over 60 tracks including several exclusive songs not included in the game! Soundtrack Link
  • Achievement System - 60 achievements added (more coming later!)
  • Ladders - Many have rightly asked for the possibility of crafting ladder, here it is!
  • Enhanced Localization - More font configuration options for translations




🔧 Bug Fixes


  • Fixed objective never unlocking: "Equip a steel armor"
  • Fixed all monsters despawning when killed as a transformation
  • Multiplayer fixes:
    - Map downloading now uses reliable channel (no more infinite loading screens from lost packets)
    - Fixed crash caused by items like pumpkin jack when placed in chests
  • Steam Cloud: Fixed Steam Cloud being used even when disabled on account




⚖️ Balance & Changes


  • Essence Extractor: Doubled essence generation rate
  • Spirits: Now follow the player at any distance in dungeons
  • Soul Div Gate: Changed output to modulo 256
  • Disabled bug reports and anonymous analytics (server discontinued)




👨‍💻 Developer Notes


DetailsLua API Changes

Several functions now require an entries parameter for config file attribute access:
pcSoundSourceCreate, pcItemsPriceFromCraftTable, pcRenderItemSlot,
pcLootTableManualItems, pcDrawAuraCircularGauge, pcDimensionIndString,
pcMonsterHatchDuration, ParticleSystem.burst, ParticleSystem.burstParticles

Deprecated: pcEntryIdFromString
Use instead:
- entity.entryIdFromString (within entity scripts)
- ctx:getEntries():indexFromEntry (outside entity scripts)

Engine Refactoring: Major refactoring of the global assets system, now fully instantiable.




💬 Join Our Community!

Join our Discord Server

