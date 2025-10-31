 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20623436 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Player

  • There’s a spooky surprise waiting in your closet


Enemies

  • Algernon barrage attack time to explode 1.2 -> 0.9, changed so time between circle becoming full and damage being dealt is closer.
  • Algernon 3 hit combo attack ending explosion moved slightly forward and decreased size 450 -> 375, the last explosion felt bigger than the visual
  • Algernon laser swipe changed so it wont miss the player as much and becoming easier to dodge reliably. Start of the animation got changed a bit making the windup faster and more focused on the attack.
  • Boss room environmental projectiles decreased in size with 30% so it was easier to dodge.


Loot

  • Items chests and Vincent’s emporium will now reserve their inventory until you either make a choice, reroll or enter the next combat zone.


UI

[Developer comment: We’ve gotten a lot of feedback on the input glyphs in the game and we’re working on quite a few changes to make the overall experience a lot better. Some of these changes are not ready yet however so if you notice something odd be sure to let us know]
  • Updated the style and resolution of all input glyphs in the game
  • Implemented a new setting under gamepad settings where you can select what version of input glyphs you want, at the moment this just supports Xbox and PlayStation glyphs but more will come
  • By default glyphs for gamepads will display Xbox glyphs


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a few incorrect descriptions

Changed files in this update

Depot 3335631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link