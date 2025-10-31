Player
- There’s a spooky surprise waiting in your closet
Enemies
- Algernon barrage attack time to explode 1.2 -> 0.9, changed so time between circle becoming full and damage being dealt is closer.
- Algernon 3 hit combo attack ending explosion moved slightly forward and decreased size 450 -> 375, the last explosion felt bigger than the visual
- Algernon laser swipe changed so it wont miss the player as much and becoming easier to dodge reliably. Start of the animation got changed a bit making the windup faster and more focused on the attack.
- Boss room environmental projectiles decreased in size with 30% so it was easier to dodge.
Loot
- Items chests and Vincent’s emporium will now reserve their inventory until you either make a choice, reroll or enter the next combat zone.
UI[Developer comment: We’ve gotten a lot of feedback on the input glyphs in the game and we’re working on quite a few changes to make the overall experience a lot better. Some of these changes are not ready yet however so if you notice something odd be sure to let us know]
- Updated the style and resolution of all input glyphs in the game
- Implemented a new setting under gamepad settings where you can select what version of input glyphs you want, at the moment this just supports Xbox and PlayStation glyphs but more will come
- By default glyphs for gamepads will display Xbox glyphs
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a few incorrect descriptions
