Hey everyone! While I’m continuing to work on improvements after the last update, some of them have already been added to the game:

Fixed clipping between certain clothing elements.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to duplicate an item in the inventory.

Corrected a few spelling errors on in-game textures.

Fixed an issue where the player could interact with some objects through walls.

Fixed a problem where the game appeared too dark when running on DX11 instead of DX12.

It’s important to understand that Lunar Eclipse was originally developed and optimized for DX12. DX11 support remains as a legacy compatibility option. You can still use it to improve performance on lower-end systems, but it doesn’t deliver the same visual quality or feature set as DX12

In the previous update, there was a mistake on my side that caused the image to appear significantly darker when running on DX11. This issue has now been fixed — visuals in DX11 mode should look almost the same as they did before version 0.40.0.

Thank you all for your continued support! I’m currently working on a few more improvements planned for next week — including a more convenient item interaction system, where a small marker will light up near objects as you approach, making it easier to notice interactable items.