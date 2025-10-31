Fixed an issue with one of the Relics where damage reduction bonus would be incorrectly calculated.

Resolved an issue with the text on one of the Relics displaying the wrong percentage modifiers

Fixed Azure conversion stone Relic being able to kill you while using a cairn if the mana you gained was more than your current mana

Ensure Azure conversion stone Relic doesn’t convert health into mana when you are out of combat

Fixed an issue where the camera could lock in place if you skipped a Vista scene while the camera was transitioning

DLSS Plugin Updated to newest version

Certain POIs fixed to now support widescreen

Fixed an issue where if you reset the game as Ryn was entering the boat, upon reload you could become stuck in a strange state