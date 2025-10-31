Fixed an issue with one of the Relics where damage reduction bonus would be incorrectly calculated.
Resolved an issue with the text on one of the Relics displaying the wrong percentage modifiers
Fixed Azure conversion stone Relic being able to kill you while using a cairn if the mana you gained was more than your current mana
Ensure Azure conversion stone Relic doesn’t convert health into mana when you are out of combat
Fixed an issue where the camera could lock in place if you skipped a Vista scene while the camera was transitioning
DLSS Plugin Updated to newest version
Certain POIs fixed to now support widescreen
Fixed an issue where if you reset the game as Ryn was entering the boat, upon reload you could become stuck in a strange state
Resolved an issue where changing outfits could result in the visuals indicating you have an active charge to disappear
Patch Notes - 2.01
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update