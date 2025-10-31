 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623420 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with one of the Relics where damage reduction bonus would be incorrectly calculated.

  • Resolved an issue with the text on one of the Relics displaying the wrong percentage modifiers

  • Fixed Azure conversion stone Relic being able to kill you while using a cairn if the mana you gained was more than your current mana 

  • Ensure Azure conversion stone Relic doesn’t convert health into mana when you are out of combat

  • Fixed an issue where the camera could lock in place if you skipped a Vista scene while the camera was transitioning

  • DLSS Plugin Updated to newest version

  • Certain POIs fixed to now support widescreen

  • Fixed an issue where if you reset the game as Ryn was entering the boat, upon reload you could become stuck in a strange state

  • Resolved an issue where changing outfits could result in the visuals indicating you have an active charge to disappear

