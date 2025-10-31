Hey everyone!
This marks the 22nd update since release; all within just 37 days!
We’re steadily moving toward the first milestone, which should arrive around update #28.
Thank you all so much for staying with me and supporting Pompeii: The Legacy through this journey.
Patch Notes v0.510.4
Fixed: Tree removal no longer deletes aqueducts
Fixed: Tree removal no longer deletes bridges
Domus II now correctly shows its upgraded name
Insula II & III upgrades now properly shows +2 residents
Fixed: Arena, Circus, Theatre, Academy, Library, and Basilica all showed "School" text on the research page
Fixed: Orchard model placement offset
Fixed: Items on the Stock page showing "facilities" incorrectly
Fixed: Before building a Port, some resources incorrectly displayed available trade routes, now they only appear once the port is constructed.
Fixed: Animals going crazy and spinning around one point
Reduced animal counts in large cities to prevent overcrowding
Optimized textures for about ten buildings, faster loading and lower GPU memory usage
Fixed: Occasional flickering waterfall animation
Coming Next
The next big step is moving already built structures, planned for the Sunday update!
Along with that, there’ll be a few smaller fixes and adjustments.
Thank you again for all your feedback and support, you make Pompeii: The Legacy what it is! ❤️
