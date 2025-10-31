 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623404
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This marks the 22nd update since release; all within just 37 days!

We’re steadily moving toward the first milestone, which should arrive around update #28.

Thank you all so much for staying with me and supporting Pompeii: The Legacy through this journey.

Patch Notes v0.510.4

  • Fixed: Tree removal no longer deletes aqueducts

  • Fixed: Tree removal no longer deletes bridges

  • Domus II now correctly shows its upgraded name

  • Insula II & III upgrades now properly shows +2 residents

  • Fixed: Arena, Circus, Theatre, Academy, Library, and Basilica all showed "School" text on the research page

  • Fixed: Orchard model placement offset

  • Fixed: Items on the Stock page showing "facilities" incorrectly

  • Fixed: Before building a Port, some resources incorrectly displayed available trade routes, now they only appear once the port is constructed.

  • Fixed: Animals going crazy and spinning around one point

  • Reduced animal counts in large cities to prevent overcrowding

  • Optimized textures for about ten buildings, faster loading and lower GPU memory usage

  • Fixed: Occasional flickering waterfall animation

Coming Next

The next big step is moving already built structures, planned for the Sunday update!

Along with that, there’ll be a few smaller fixes and adjustments.

Thank you again for all your feedback and support, you make Pompeii: The Legacy what it is! ❤️

