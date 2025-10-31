Hey everyone!

This marks the 22nd update since release; all within just 37 days!

We’re steadily moving toward the first milestone, which should arrive around update #28.

Thank you all so much for staying with me and supporting Pompeii: The Legacy through this journey.

Patch Notes v0.510.4

Fixed: Tree removal no longer deletes aqueducts

Fixed: Tree removal no longer deletes bridges

Domus II now correctly shows its upgraded name

Insula II & III upgrades now properly shows +2 residents

Fixed: Arena, Circus, Theatre, Academy, Library, and Basilica all showed "School" text on the research page

Fixed: Orchard model placement offset

Fixed: Items on the Stock page showing "facilities" incorrectly

Fixed: Before building a Port, some resources incorrectly displayed available trade routes, now they only appear once the port is constructed.

Fixed: Animals going crazy and spinning around one point

Reduced animal counts in large cities to prevent overcrowding

Optimized textures for about ten buildings, faster loading and lower GPU memory usage

Fixed: Occasional flickering waterfall animation

Coming Next

The next big step is moving already built structures, planned for the Sunday update!

Along with that, there’ll be a few smaller fixes and adjustments.

Thank you again for all your feedback and support, you make Pompeii: The Legacy what it is! ❤️