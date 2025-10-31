 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623393
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

This update introduces a new mouse control option for players who have difficulty using the keyboard.

While it doesn’t provide the full gameplay experience yet, it should make the game more accessible and allow players who can’t use the keyboard to enjoy and explore the game.

If you experience any issues or have suggestions for improving this mode, please share your feedback — it really helps shape future updates. 💙

Thank you for playing and supporting the game!

