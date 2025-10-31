 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20623377 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

Here are the short patch notes for version 1.2 of Throne Alone!

After gathering some valuable feedback, I decided to buff the checkpoints to a maximum. They now have no respawn limit. Whatever checkpoint you manage to capture will be the one you will be always respawning at.

In addition, I've been adding two more achievements and made minor corrections to the UI.

Happy grinding!

Tobias // PhaseVault

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3871152
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link