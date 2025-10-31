Hey everyone!
Here are the short patch notes for version 1.2 of Throne Alone!
After gathering some valuable feedback, I decided to buff the checkpoints to a maximum. They now have no respawn limit. Whatever checkpoint you manage to capture will be the one you will be always respawning at.
In addition, I've been adding two more achievements and made minor corrections to the UI.
Happy grinding!
Tobias // PhaseVault
Throne Alone - Patch 1.2
