ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
31 October 2025 Build 20623344 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A location has been added with a billboard at the entrance of the industrial area, as the map had a logic flaw preventing bots from reaching the Anazom vending machine in the industrial zone. Update the Steam client to avoid a scene bug (white noise display).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3045401
