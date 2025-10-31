A location has been added with a billboard at the entrance of the industrial area, as the map had a logic flaw preventing bots from reaching the Anazom vending machine in the industrial zone. Update the Steam client to avoid a scene bug (white noise display).
hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3045401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update