Created Haunted House Machine



More Pinballs (total 55)



Added Difficulty Slider to Incremental Mode



Scores now pop up as components are hit



Added Trails to some of the pinballs



Reduced the amount of times some components are scored when hit



Added a label to the pinball picker



Added a scrolling carousel style animation to the machine selection



General UI updates



Added a loading screen



Added input mapping in the controls menu



Hey Ballers,October is the spooky season, and with it comes the Haunted House Machine!All Updates:This is a huge update for me, as it's the 10th machine, and I've implemented a lot of requested features. Hopefully you all enjoy!As ever, thanks so much for all your support,Dragonkid