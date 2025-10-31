October is the spooky season, and with it comes the Haunted House Machine!
All Updates:
- Created Haunted House Machine
- More Pinballs (total 55)
- Added Difficulty Slider to Incremental Mode
- Scores now pop up as components are hit
- Added Trails to some of the pinballs
- Reduced the amount of times some components are scored when hit
- Added a label to the pinball picker
- Added a scrolling carousel style animation to the machine selection
- General UI updates
- Added a loading screen
- Added input mapping in the controls menu
This is a huge update for me, as it's the 10th machine, and I've implemented a lot of requested features. Hopefully you all enjoy!
As ever, thanks so much for all your support,
Dragonkid
