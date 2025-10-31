 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20623337 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:06:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Ballers,

October is the spooky season, and with it comes the Haunted House Machine!

All Updates:
  • Created Haunted House Machine
  • More Pinballs (total 55)
  • Added Difficulty Slider to Incremental Mode
  • Scores now pop up as components are hit
  • Added Trails to some of the pinballs
  • Reduced the amount of times some components are scored when hit
  • Added a label to the pinball picker
  • Added a scrolling carousel style animation to the machine selection
  • General UI updates
  • Added a loading screen
  • Added input mapping in the controls menu


This is a huge update for me, as it's the 10th machine, and I've implemented a lot of requested features. Hopefully you all enjoy!

As ever, thanks so much for all your support,
Dragonkid

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3768431
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3768432
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3768433
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link