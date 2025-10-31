 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20623322 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Card power boosts and probability increases are now properly reflected in the status display.



Thank you for your continued support of V-Tuber Battle!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link