Version Notes

After a month of beta testing, I've found that most feedback was largely unconstructive. Following discussions with some individuals, I've decided to release this update. Realistically, this update shouldn't have been necessary—but there was no other option. I had to push it out.

Regarding any remaining "errors or bugs" in the game's story, please let me know if they haven't been fixed!

During our testing, no "persistent issues" occurred on any of our devices. Additionally, while a small number of player-reported problems were fixed, most could not be reproduced. I deeply regret this... (We all use the krkr engine, yet only my game has these unique issues—it's really frustrating T_T)

It's impossible to please everyone, and this will always be the case. I'm not part of a professional team, so I can't cater to every individual's needs. That said, the game's core purpose—technical exchange and casual humor—will remain unchanged. Since aspects like gameplay require relatively little technical effort but a lot of time, this update focuses primarily on system functions and monetization processes.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, this will be the final official update for the game. Firstly, the codebase has become too disorganized ("spaghetti code"), and I can't maintain it alone. Moving forward, I'll dedicate all my energy to my next project. Secondly, the negative impact of this game has far outweighed its positive aspects. Before it starts affecting my personal life, I believe the right choice is to stop updates and focus on creating a more polished, serious game.

Development/Testing Devices (All running Windows 10/11, physical devices purchased in Mainland China)

- HUAWEI Matebook 13

- HONOR Magicbook 14 Pro

- LEGION Y7000P

- MSI B760 (Intel i3-12100F) desktop PC

- BIOSTAR B85 (Intel Xeon E3-1230 V3) desktop PC

- VMware

Update Log

Ver1.259 / Ver1.0 (System: Ver1.259)

Store Page Updates

1. Revised the game's description.

2. Removed labels related to "English language support."

*Note: Removing this content does not mean English support has been deleted from the game. It only means English version maintenance will cease. Future updates for the English version, like the version number display, will only include core code updates. The core code for both language versions will remain synchronized—only the in-game content will differ.*

In-Game Updates

1. Fixed and added verification features provided by the distribution platform (i.e., Steam). As a result, the game cannot launch if you are not connected to Steam online.

*Note: This only uses Steam-provided APIs. If you encounter issues here, please contact Steam for support. Ritsuai Works cannot resolve any Steam platform-related problems!*

2. Fixed and added "statistics and achievements" content as requested by Steam officials and players.

3. Added a Cross Sale section.

4. Fixed and added content related to system startup.

5. Fixed and updated Steam feature integration.

6. Updated the game's version number, title, and other elements.

7. Added one new track, *Intro*, to "Ai LoveSoundtrack"—only the high-quality audio version is included.

*Note: This track will not be added to the in-game music gallery.*

8. Reintroduced Safe Mode to address functional errors caused by players modifying game files without permission.

*Note: Ritsuai Works allows players to unpack game files for learning and exchange purposes, but malicious modification of the game is strictly prohibited!*

9. Improved system functions.

10. Added a "Character Illustration Gallery" feature.