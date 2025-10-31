 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623078 Edited 31 October 2025 – 14:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Issues Fixed:
* Blacksmithing trainers now teach the smelting of Cindralite Ore.
* Fixed Kareth Desert Tomb names.
* Fixed bug where you could learn higher skill profession recipes than intended.
* Profession recipes no longer show wrong skill requirement.

