Issues Fixed:
* Blacksmithing trainers now teach the smelting of Cindralite Ore.
* Fixed Kareth Desert Tomb names.
* Fixed bug where you could learn higher skill profession recipes than intended.
* Profession recipes no longer show wrong skill requirement.
v0.5.4
Update notes via Steam Community
