Happy Halloween! And happy update day! All Hallows' Eve part 2 is finally here, finishing off this huge update season with a bang. Initially, All Hallows' Eve was just going to be comprised of part 1, but when I realised Halloween was exactly a week after the release date of that. I knew I had to expand my scope to celebrate the spooky holiday! It's been a very busy week but I hope it's worth it, there's a whole heap of new, major content in this update that should hopefully boost the replayability for returning players.
Anyways, here's the trailer:
Patch notes
Added Nightmare mode, a brand new mode with increased difficulty, and increased surprises
Nightmare mode is unlocked after achieving atleast two unique endings (It should be retroactivelyunlocked for players who have already done that).
Nightmare mode features a raised reputation cap to 75
Overall reputation benefits are reduced, however, due to the increased cap, you can still potentially recieve more benefits if you're playing well
Various shop prices are increased
Random events are more likely to happen
Certain major events can happen multiple times per playthrough and are harder
The shop starts already at tier 2, but customer orders start at a much higher level as well
You start the game with £100
Added the Nightmare major event
This event will only occur during Nightmare mode
It gives the largest amount of Soul Points for completion
Added a brand new ending
This ending can only be unlocked through Nightmare mode
To unlock it, you must earn even more Soul Points and reputation than required for the Acceptance ending
Good luck!
Added farm decorations
These are unlocked through certain feats, and can be equipped in the Unlocks menu
Each one gives the farm a unique appearance, with new models, textures, and lighting
The requirements to unlock each decoration are listed in the unlocks menu
Added new achievements
Added 10 new achievements, including an 'All Hallows' Eve' completionist achievement
The 'Thanks for visiting' completionist achievement has been adjusted, so it only tracks base game achievements
All Hallows' Eve achievements can be distinguished by a large border around their icons
Buffed robots
Robots will now inherit the stats of your scythe when harvesting
Default robot movement speed has been increased, as well as every upgrade to movement speed
All robot upgrades are much cheaper
Changed plant hitboxes
Hitboxes for plants and garden plots have been adjusted to make planting much easier
Plants no longer block garden plots
Garden plots have bigger hitboxes
Brand new music
Brand new tracks have been added for Nightmare mode exclusive events
Brand new day track 'All Hallows' Eve' has been added to the random rotation
