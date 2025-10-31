Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween! And happy update day! All Hallows' Eve part 2 is finally here, finishing off this huge update season with a bang. Initially, All Hallows' Eve was just going to be comprised of part 1, but when I realised Halloween was exactly a week after the release date of that. I knew I had to expand my scope to celebrate the spooky holiday! It's been a very busy week but I hope it's worth it, there's a whole heap of new, major content in this update that should hopefully boost the replayability for returning players.

Anyways, here's the trailer:

Patch notes