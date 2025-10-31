 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20623057 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween! And happy update day! All Hallows' Eve part 2 is finally here, finishing off this huge update season with a bang. Initially, All Hallows' Eve was just going to be comprised of part 1, but when I realised Halloween was exactly a week after the release date of that. I knew I had to expand my scope to celebrate the spooky holiday! It's been a very busy week but I hope it's worth it, there's a whole heap of new, major content in this update that should hopefully boost the replayability for returning players.

Anyways, here's the trailer:

Patch notes

  • Added Nightmare mode, a brand new mode with increased difficulty, and increased surprises

    • Nightmare mode is unlocked after achieving atleast two unique endings (It should be retroactivelyunlocked for players who have already done that).

    • Nightmare mode features a raised reputation cap to 75

    • Overall reputation benefits are reduced, however, due to the increased cap, you can still potentially recieve more benefits if you're playing well

    • Various shop prices are increased

    • Random events are more likely to happen

    • Certain major events can happen multiple times per playthrough and are harder

    • The shop starts already at tier 2, but customer orders start at a much higher level as well

    • You start the game with £100

  • Added the Nightmare major event

    • This event will only occur during Nightmare mode

    • It gives the largest amount of Soul Points for completion

  • Added a brand new ending

    • This ending can only be unlocked through Nightmare mode

    • To unlock it, you must earn even more Soul Points and reputation than required for the Acceptance ending

    • Good luck!

  • Added farm decorations

    • These are unlocked through certain feats, and can be equipped in the Unlocks menu

    • Each one gives the farm a unique appearance, with new models, textures, and lighting

    • The requirements to unlock each decoration are listed in the unlocks menu

  • Added new achievements

    • Added 10 new achievements, including an 'All Hallows' Eve' completionist achievement

    • The 'Thanks for visiting' completionist achievement has been adjusted, so it only tracks base game achievements

    • All Hallows' Eve achievements can be distinguished by a large border around their icons

  • Buffed robots

    • Robots will now inherit the stats of your scythe when harvesting

    • Default robot movement speed has been increased, as well as every upgrade to movement speed

    • All robot upgrades are much cheaper

  • Changed plant hitboxes

    • Hitboxes for plants and garden plots have been adjusted to make planting much easier

    • Plants no longer block garden plots

    • Garden plots have bigger hitboxes

  • Brand new music

    • Brand new tracks have been added for Nightmare mode exclusive events

    • Brand new day track 'All Hallows' Eve' has been added to the random rotation

Changed files in this update

