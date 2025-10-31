-Dead NPC Prey will now gradually be replaced by new NPCs.

-Characters you're talking to should no longer turn invisible when the weather changes.

-Implemented parts of voraphile's Voracious patch (up to v2.62):

---Fixed the bug (apparently introduced in v0.47, or maybe 0.48) which caused a failure for predators to digest properly their normal food and any NPC, while the player character is inside their belly.

---Fixed the bug which caused failures to detect closing time during conversations with predators (and with Jen) in some places (for example at the Ice Cream Parlor).

---Fixed the bug which caused characters to post a stale "Sorry, I have to get going." or such dialogue after you moved away from a place that you had to leave at its closing time during a conversation.

---Fixed the annoying over-sizing of the "Relationships" window seen happening after you met a lot of NPCs: the window vertical size is now capped at 800 pixels. Also fixed the scroll bar in this window, and improved its "Opinion" texts alignment.

---Beautified the Inventory window: the scroll bar is now inside it instead of outside (!), the inventory item text entries are now wider instead of pointlessly wrapping while there is still room on the line, the "Sort:" text label is properly aligned with the sorting option buttons, the pointless "Val" button got removed (it was for sorting by "value", but all items got a value of 1 in the game since this property is not used). Also removed the unused (no-operation) "Give" option from the inventory item actions sub-menu.

---Fixed the bugs that caused the skills (athletics, fitness, drinking) to yo-yo while their XP level was low.

---Fixed the too large hunger changes while sleeping (your body consumes less calories/Joules while you are sleeping than while you are awake); I already fixed it previously for in-belly sleeping, but failed to fix it for all the other cases (e.g. when the pc passes out, or even when they sleep in their bed).

---Fixed the bug that caused the NPC prey names to appear as "PreyNN" in the phone directory.

---Fixed the font size being too large in the History window, causing long lines to overlap and be unreadable.

---Fixed the bugs causing Sigrid to be absent from her hot tub while her schedule did place her there. Added a proper intro when she is already in the hot tub and the pc joins her.

---Improved Sigrid's interactions, and made sure a pc with a bad relationship cannot get sex with her (loopholes existed, that are now plugged).

---Revised the way Sigrid and Jasmine give their phone number to the pc (especially when the pc is their roommate).

---Added the missing breast-feeding scene display when Bessie breast-feeds the pc while demonstrating how she makes ice cream.

---Fixed the bug that caused a crash when evaluating a NPC prey health.