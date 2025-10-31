 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20623035 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Builders! ːladyengineerːːthebuilderː


To celebrate Halloween, we have a surprise for you - a new update!🍬


Your task will be to collect all the skulls:

After collecting all of them (you can check your progress in the game menu):

and receiving your reward (just click button below your checklist) , you will get unique items for your store (press the ‘o’ button) that you can use to decorate your home!

Have fun! 🧺💀
Team House Builder 1

⬇️⬇️⬇️
If you like the more relaxed atmosphere of House Builder in a low-poly style, try House Builder 2, which was recently released:

