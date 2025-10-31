Hi Builders! ːladyengineerːːthebuilderː
To celebrate Halloween, we have a surprise for you - a new update!🍬
Your task will be to collect all the skulls:
After collecting all of them (you can check your progress in the game menu):
and receiving your reward (just click button below your checklist) , you will get unique items for your store (press the ‘o’ button) that you can use to decorate your home!
Have fun! 🧺💀
Team House Builder 1
