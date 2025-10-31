 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20623017 Edited 31 October 2025 – 14:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New unlockable Special Card, Observatory. Unlock by playing a hand that contains both a Full House and a Straight Flush. Costs 3, Uncommon. Before scoring, gain a zodiac for each hand contained in your played hand

  • Fixed being able to unlock certain Baubles outside of standard games

  • Removed button and controller selectable object components from variant explainer in end game screen

  • Treasure Map Bauble base cost down to 8 from 10, cost step down to 0 from 2

  • Resourceful Rabbit Bauble cost step down to 5 from 7

  • Four Piece Puzzle cost step down to 1 from 2

  • Fixed spelling on Majestic Mole from Magestic Mole

  • Baubles that grant multiple Zodiacs now only call the function to update the hand information panel once instead of for each Zodiac, preventing a possible lag spike

  • Fixed bug that prevented theme from being applied when scene changed

  • Fixed new Baubles and Special Cards not costing 0 in Fire Sale daily game

  • Fixed cards not going off screen when game ends

  • Fixed interest not updating while shop opening, which led to lost interest in certain situations

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3457932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link