New unlockable Special Card, Observatory. Unlock by playing a hand that contains both a Full House and a Straight Flush. Costs 3, Uncommon. Before scoring, gain a zodiac for each hand contained in your played hand
Fixed being able to unlock certain Baubles outside of standard games
Removed button and controller selectable object components from variant explainer in end game screen
Treasure Map Bauble base cost down to 8 from 10, cost step down to 0 from 2
Resourceful Rabbit Bauble cost step down to 5 from 7
Four Piece Puzzle cost step down to 1 from 2
Fixed spelling on Majestic Mole from Magestic Mole
Baubles that grant multiple Zodiacs now only call the function to update the hand information panel once instead of for each Zodiac, preventing a possible lag spike
Fixed bug that prevented theme from being applied when scene changed
Fixed new Baubles and Special Cards not costing 0 in Fire Sale daily game
Fixed cards not going off screen when game ends
Fixed interest not updating while shop opening, which led to lost interest in certain situations
