Allow joining steam friends games from Titlescreen
Fixed a number of soft-locks related to players joining existing games before the first turn has started.
Fixed soft-locks related to being Tripped while in combat, and being engaged by a monster around the exact time of opening a fight UI with another one
Fix to prevent Ready-Up portraits appearing in Event/Trap screen if player count changes
Spawned Living Paintings and Framelesses will move away from their parent right away
Masterpiece has a new Death sound effect
Build 0.2.2025.10.31 patch notes
