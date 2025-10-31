 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20622992 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Allow joining steam friends games from Titlescreen

  • Fixed a number of soft-locks related to players joining existing games before the first turn has started.

  • Fixed soft-locks related to being Tripped while in combat, and being engaged by a monster around the exact time of opening a fight UI with another one

  • Fix to prevent Ready-Up portraits appearing in Event/Trap screen if player count changes

  • Spawned Living Paintings and Framelesses will move away from their parent right away

  • Masterpiece has a new Death sound effect

