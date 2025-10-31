 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20622966 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🌿 Major Update: The Breathing Land

The world now remembers every step.

  • Clusters thrive or wither as you act, shaping a living ecosystem that pushes back.
  • New Ecosystem Bar, track the world’s balance through Calm, Tense, and Crisis.
  • Clusters now show clear states: Bountiful, Strained, Withered.
  • Tile Impact affects yields and renewal, high stress means leaner harvests.
  • Inscription grants permanent +1 use; combos ease the land’s burden.
  • Hazards grow where the soil suffers, clear them to restore balance.


The land breathes. Whether it heals or collapses now depends on you.

