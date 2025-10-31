The world now remembers every step.
- Clusters thrive or wither as you act, shaping a living ecosystem that pushes back.
- New Ecosystem Bar, track the world’s balance through Calm, Tense, and Crisis.
- Clusters now show clear states: Bountiful, Strained, Withered.
- Tile Impact affects yields and renewal, high stress means leaner harvests.
- Inscription grants permanent +1 use; combos ease the land’s burden.
- Hazards grow where the soil suffers, clear them to restore balance.
The land breathes. Whether it heals or collapses now depends on you.
