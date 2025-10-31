Happy Halloween folks! Happy 2nd birthday Sorrows End! In celebration, I have a very special update.



Replay value has always been a concern to me. From the very beginning, I had hoped to put a system in place to allow players to restart after completion of the main story, carrying over their gold and certain items. This has always eluded me, mostly because I'm an amateur with no formal training. However, just like in games, experience and practice inevitably lead to new skills. So, I am excited to announce the implementation of New Game+ mode!



In NG+, all your gold, charms, and accessories carry over to the new game. In NG+, you will also be able to freely change character classes once the OG character from the class joins up. But wait, there's more! 5 new hybrid classes are available as well. Each class has a separate xp pool. Skills will NOT carry between classes, however any level up bonus stats and distribution points will. Finally, to offer challenge to the most hardened players, NG+ will unlock a new difficulty. Ultimate difficulty: +300% ATK/DEF/MAT/MDF. For those severely masochistic folks that want every battle to be life or death (most likely death) and those folks that want an excuse to buy a new controller.



To create a NG+ file: Complete the game with any ending. Bad Endings will prompt you to create a new save file for NG+ mode. The Good Ending will do that as well as spawn a new npc just outside of Castle Dicleus for the option to create a file post game. Once created, simply load the new file from the main menu or save menu to begin your journey (mostly) anew.



Other changes include: Updated save screen to allow loading as well. Added several completely hidden items, all of which are obtainable through normal play as well. Round 1 of map beautification complete.

