Hello again! Just a small update to top off the Halloween season and update the credits for some generous new patrons.

The overhaul changelog has also been updated with the most recent changes. I'm torn between whether or not to add some new screenshots, as many things are still subject to change, notably in the UI aspect. There are still some bits of quests and functionality left to add, but we're already testing and making more changes as we go.

In regards to sex scenes, we reached a point where we thought we were finished, but in testing there seem to be many more options that players will want to add. There are still currently about double the amount of sex scene options that there were previously, so we are considering not letting this delay the overhaul release any further— especially now that there is so little left to change/improve in the base game that's worth taking time away from the overhaul.

As always, we are open to any feedback. That's all for now. Thank you!

Changelog

*Updated credits