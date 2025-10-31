Improvements
Items
The Danggui herbal ingredient item has been added.
The Peony herbal ingredient item has been added.
The Arrowroot herbal ingredient item has been added.
The Sipjeondaebotang herbal medicine item has been added.
The Gyeongokgo herbal medicine item has been added.
The Galgeuntang herbal medicine item has been added.
The Hondonbyeong food item has been added.
Mini-games
Baekdo has been added to Yutnori, and some rules have been improved.
Quests
The progression of subjugation missions has been improved.
Map
The Dongmu and Servant tooltips displayed on the map have been updated.
Dialogue that appears when moving Dongmu or Servants between castles or relay stations has been revised.
Nature/Structures
Tree models have been improved and optimized.
Player
When using pickaxes or axes, holding the left mouse button will now play a stationary motion.
Arrow keys can now be assigned as movement shortcuts.
*The keys for moving the map cannot be changed separately.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Dongmu could not use relay stations together with the player.
Fixed an issue where Dongmu’s wage system did not function properly.
Fixed an issue where companions could not pass through dead NPCs.
Fixed an issue where Dongmu carrying a shield would cause the game to malfunction after saving/loading.
Fixed an issue where Dongmu’s animations did not play after fainting and reloading.
Multiplayer
Fixed an issue where guests did not consume costs when rehiring Dongmu.
Fixed an issue where companion icons were displayed abnormally on the guest’s map.
