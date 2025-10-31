 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20622740 Edited 31 October 2025 – 14:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

Items

  • The Danggui herbal ingredient item has been added.

  • The Peony herbal ingredient item has been added.

  • The Arrowroot herbal ingredient item has been added.

  • The Sipjeondaebotang herbal medicine item has been added.

  • The Gyeongokgo herbal medicine item has been added.

  • The Galgeuntang herbal medicine item has been added.

  • The Hondonbyeong food item has been added.

Mini-games

  • Baekdo has been added to Yutnori, and some rules have been improved.

Quests

  • The progression of subjugation missions has been improved.

Map

  • The Dongmu and Servant tooltips displayed on the map have been updated.

  • Dialogue that appears when moving Dongmu or Servants between castles or relay stations has been revised.

Nature/Structures

  • Tree models have been improved and optimized.

Player

  • When using pickaxes or axes, holding the left mouse button will now play a stationary motion.

  • Arrow keys can now be assigned as movement shortcuts.

*The keys for moving the map cannot be changed separately.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Dongmu could not use relay stations together with the player.

  • Fixed an issue where Dongmu’s wage system did not function properly.

  • Fixed an issue where companions could not pass through dead NPCs.

  • Fixed an issue where Dongmu carrying a shield would cause the game to malfunction after saving/loading.

  • Fixed an issue where Dongmu’s animations did not play after fainting and reloading.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where guests did not consume costs when rehiring Dongmu.

  • Fixed an issue where companion icons were displayed abnormally on the guest’s map.

Changed files in this update

