Attention Pilots:

A no-downtime client update arrives on October 31 at 10:30 PM (UTC+8). Keep playing as usual—simply update your client to access the latest version. Logged-in players won't be affected.

This update fixes an issue with SERENITH's Aux 1 (Disruption Grappler) not interacting with certain Corite Extractors in Cape Blanc Observatory and Stella Observatory Isle. It also resolves a bug preventing male pilots with specific hairstyles from patrolling the base or deploying. Thanks for your support!

—S.H.A.D.O.W. Command HQ