31 October 2025 Build 20622631 Edited 31 October 2025 – 14:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

October 31, 2025 Update:

1. Developed a shop specialization feature, allowing players to choose their shop's specialization direction.

2. Developed a quest guide for shop level 10.

3. Reorganized the refresh logic for the milk tea reference price; players can now more clearly see the source of the reference price.

4. Fixed an issue where players would get stuck interacting with the ice cream machine and cutting board if their interaction points were inaccessible.

5. Fixed an issue where the quest prompt for upgrading to level 7 was not displayed in the upper left corner.

