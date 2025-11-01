 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20622613
Update notes via Steam Community

Been amazing to read all nice comments!

Here is another critical update.
Change Log:

* Fixed: Bombard recipe don't ask for black power

* Fixed: dirt wall has no cost

* Increased prices on all towers

* Added Korean to steam stats

* moved upgrade buttons to the top of the menu

* Extended wall tooltip

* fixed: auto postal only sends sharp stick

* fixed: If Flag 2 is selected at the Editor for a game it replaces Profile 1 while keeping Profile 2.

* Added war declare reminder on soldier tooltip

* Localized the new tooltip

* fixed rare getTypeCounts crash

* fixed rare empty player mouse update crash

* Fixed four out of bound crashes for x20 gameplay

+ The DEMO is also updated to the same version.

