Been amazing to read all nice comments!
Here is another critical update.
Change Log:
* Fixed: Bombard recipe don't ask for black power
* Fixed: dirt wall has no cost
* Increased prices on all towers
* Added Korean to steam stats
* moved upgrade buttons to the top of the menu
* Extended wall tooltip
* fixed: auto postal only sends sharp stick
* fixed: If Flag 2 is selected at the Editor for a game it replaces Profile 1 while keeping Profile 2.
* Added war declare reminder on soldier tooltip
* Localized the new tooltip
* fixed rare getTypeCounts crash
* fixed rare empty player mouse update crash
* Fixed four out of bound crashes for x20 gameplay
+ The DEMO is also updated to the same version.
Changed files in this update