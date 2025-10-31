Playtest updates:

- Added Steam Achievements and improved internal Trophy list and logic to handle recalculation.

- Food item drops go towards your body and not your feet.

- Multiplayer: everyone can duck and pose individually.

- Added better boss Intros for Pulmonata, Mutation, Machination, and Baker Quest,

- Added more cutscene animations for Viscount End.

- Added better animation for Viscount battle.

- Viscount is an easier fight in Peril, but has more attack patterns.

- Improved misc dialogue.

- Lasha has Rewind Time, and it works.

- Tutorials disappear properly.

- Acciptridae idle has an eating animation.

- Added more cutscenes.

- Lasha's Resolve quest requirement is fixed.

- Added missing Quest locations on the Map Menu.

- Stages are now on the Chest/Builds list.