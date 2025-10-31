Playtest updates:
- Added Steam Achievements and improved internal Trophy list and logic to handle recalculation.
- Food item drops go towards your body and not your feet.
- Multiplayer: everyone can duck and pose individually.
- Added better boss Intros for Pulmonata, Mutation, Machination, and Baker Quest,
- Added more cutscene animations for Viscount End.
- Added better animation for Viscount battle.
- Viscount is an easier fight in Peril, but has more attack patterns.
- Improved misc dialogue.
- Lasha has Rewind Time, and it works.
- Tutorials disappear properly.
- Acciptridae idle has an eating animation.
- Added more cutscenes.
- Lasha's Resolve quest requirement is fixed.
- Added missing Quest locations on the Map Menu.
- Stages are now on the Chest/Builds list.
Changed files in this update