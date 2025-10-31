Hey Divers, First off: thank you again for diving into Beneath, playing, streaming, sharing your experiences, and helping us uncover what works - and what doesn’t. As a two‑person studio, we’re deeply committed to making this game as smooth and scary as possible. Below is a breakdown of the main bugs that will be fixed with this patch.

Fixed arms clipping in some animations.

Fixed the issue that allowed gunfire from the running position.

Fixed the issue that allowed gunfire right after closing the inventory, before the weapon was visible.

Fixed a couple of missing collisions.

Fixed the issue where some players were stuck just after meeting Nicole and grabbing the handgun.

Decreased the shadow opacity (so it's not pure black).

Fixed the issue where the safe code wasn't displaying correctly in a computer in Shirazi Station

What Else We’re Doing

We’re already working on further patches targeting the other bugs reported.

Visual asset enhancements and optimization work are ongoing; we'll roll out these gradually.

We’re reading all your feedback (forums, reviews, streams) and prioritizing issues based on severity and frequency.



About Micro Stutters

We've had some reports of people playing on 4k resolution monitors with high refresh rates (120hz and above) encountering performance issues. This is something we are looking into and testing across various monitors and configurations to identify the cause. Whilst we look into this, we ask that anyone experiencing these issues please drop a comment in our bug section of steam forums with your GPU, CPU, and type of drive you have Beneath installed on so we can get as many variations confirmed of people encountering this (especially important if you are NOT running 4k or above 60fps) Thank you for your patience whilst we investigate this, we'll be updating you all as soon as we have some conclusive updates!

Thank You & Stay In Touch

Your feedback is invaluable. Every bug report, screenshot, clip, review and stream helps us make Beneath better. If you encounter something not listed above, please drop it in our Steam Discussions or share a ticket with specs, reproduction steps, etc. We’re committed to supporting this game long‑term, improving the experience, and making the depths you explore feel immersive, stable and scary.

Thanks for playing, thanks for diving deep, and thanks for helping us fix the rough edges.