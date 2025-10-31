Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

🎃 Happy Halloween, dear players! Version 1.6 is officially live! 🎉

This Halloween update brings new Halloween-themed outfits for multiple characters!

The top-voted costume from the last poll has been added directly into the story.

We’re also adding long-awaited features and systems, wishing you all a thrilling and satisfying Halloween night💦💦💦

🎉 New Character Popularity Poll Results





Erika (#8) won first place, thanks for all your support!

Her story has been added in this update!





👩‍🍳 New Character

Erika – Loves making her own costumes, but not great with people

She only lights up when talking about making costumes. How can we break through and get closer to her?





Erika – Halloween Version







🍹 New Scene

Pool Date – A pool located on the top of the apartment we live. Unlock it by obtaining a membership card in the story.







👗 New Outfits

More new outfits and outfit cards



👒 New Hats & Accessories

🎁 New Outfit Chests at Mansion & Bar

In addition to Karlyn's house, the mansion and bar now also have their own stealable outfits and accessories.



♥️ New Animations

5 new secret memories added

2 new caress animations & 7 new insertion-stage animations

🤰 New Dark Web Commission System

This system adds more narrative variety to the game. It also ties in with the upcoming Collection Box system to give early-game stealing more purpose and reduce repetition.

💧 First-Person POV for Sex Scenes

POV took a bit more time to develop than we expected, but we never forgot how much you all wanted it. We're super happy to finally deliver it in this update. Your long-awaited first-person experience is here. ※Since the early motion design didn’t take the POV feature into account, some animations may feel a bit shaky or too close to the camera. We’ve done our best to optimize them, but please be careful if you’re prone to 3D motion sickness.

👯‍♀️ Third-Person System Update

Future scenes will include female third-person observers and a few 3P animations. In Secret Memories, you’ll be able to freely choose which characters appear in tagged 3P scenes.

⚙️ System Optimization & Bug Fixes

Fixed: String effects disappearing when “Blue Man” is active

Fixed: Duplicate character cards in Secret Memories

Optimized: Scene and stolen item loading process

Fixed: Collision errors in certain scenes causing crashes

Fixed: Multilingual string display issues

Optimized: Madam’s outfit materials

Patched: Unity security vulnerability



📝 What We're Working On

New Scene Van

Cross-Section View

The team is still working on performance optimizations.

Voice System

Expected to launch in the next update.

Collection Box System

Next update will finally let you collect your favorite ladies’ used panties, just as requested, gentlemen.

Night Exhibitionism System

Still in steady development.