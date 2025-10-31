🎃 Happy Halloween, dear players! Version 1.6 is officially live! 🎉
This Halloween update brings new Halloween-themed outfits for multiple characters!
The top-voted costume from the last poll has been added directly into the story.
We’re also adding long-awaited features and systems, wishing you all a thrilling and satisfying Halloween night💦💦💦
🎉 New Character Popularity Poll Results
Erika (#8) won first place, thanks for all your support!
Her story has been added in this update!
👩🍳 New Character
Erika – Loves making her own costumes, but not great with people
She only lights up when talking about making costumes. How can we break through and get closer to her?
Erika – Halloween Version
🍹 New Scene
Pool Date – A pool located on the top of the apartment we live. Unlock it by obtaining a membership card in the story.
👗 New Outfits
More new outfits and outfit cards
👒 New Hats & Accessories
🎁 New Outfit Chests at Mansion & Bar
In addition to Karlyn's house, the mansion and bar now also have their own stealable outfits and accessories.
♥️ New Animations
5 new secret memories added
2 new caress animations & 7 new insertion-stage animations
🤰 New Dark Web Commission System
This system adds more narrative variety to the game. It also ties in with the upcoming Collection Box system to give early-game stealing more purpose and reduce repetition.
💧 First-Person POV for Sex Scenes
POV took a bit more time to develop than we expected, but we never forgot how much you all wanted it. We're super happy to finally deliver it in this update. Your long-awaited first-person experience is here. ※Since the early motion design didn’t take the POV feature into account, some animations may feel a bit shaky or too close to the camera. We’ve done our best to optimize them, but please be careful if you’re prone to 3D motion sickness.
👯♀️ Third-Person System Update
Future scenes will include female third-person observers and a few 3P animations. In Secret Memories, you’ll be able to freely choose which characters appear in tagged 3P scenes.
⚙️ System Optimization & Bug Fixes
Fixed: String effects disappearing when “Blue Man” is active
Fixed: Duplicate character cards in Secret Memories
Optimized: Scene and stolen item loading process
Fixed: Collision errors in certain scenes causing crashes
Fixed: Multilingual string display issues
Optimized: Madam’s outfit materials
Patched: Unity security vulnerability
📝 What We're Working On
New Scene Van
Cross-Section View
The team is still working on performance optimizations.
Voice System
Expected to launch in the next update.
Collection Box System
Next update will finally let you collect your favorite ladies’ used panties, just as requested, gentlemen.
Night Exhibitionism System
Still in steady development.
Changed files in this update