Patch 1 - The Smallest Patch in the World
1. I changed the "Phase Text" to also show how many phases there are in total.
People where confused, and it's just very nice to know how much you have to go through.
And that's it guys.. This is also a test for me to see how you update your game. So, I chose a very low risk change for the test 🙂
Thank you all for supporting the game 🙂❤
-Ronnie Ree
Outpost Games
