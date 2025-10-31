 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20622368 Edited 31 October 2025 – 13:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

- Improved turret effects and animations.

Fixes:

- Fixed an issue where Corpsebroods no longer entered vents properly.

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3724751
  • Loading history…
