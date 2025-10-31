 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20622224 Edited 31 October 2025 – 13:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Arm of Satan is finally here! Grab our debut studio release at a special Halloween 20% discount!

The game has been designed as a great local co-op game for two players, or a difficult solo twin stick platformer. Fancy a fresh feeling platformer, or a spooky Halloween couch co-op with a mate? Come get it!

This game represents a long and arduous development journey for a small indie dev team. The story covers 'chapter 1' of a larger overall story, and we hope to in future with funding to release the sequels!

Steam achievements will be added very soon :)

Happy Halloween from all of us at Ludophoria!

