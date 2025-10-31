 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20622201 Edited 31 October 2025 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where enemies appeared during the player's warp animation after defeating the Stage 11 boss.
Fixed an issue where multiple reconnaissance aircraft appeared at the start of Stage 12.

