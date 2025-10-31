Fixed an issue where enemies appeared during the player's warp animation after defeating the Stage 11 boss.
Fixed an issue where multiple reconnaissance aircraft appeared at the start of Stage 12.
Ver.1.2.2 Minor fixes for unintended behavior
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update