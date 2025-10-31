Added folders for custom songs for better organisation
Next to the create level button, there is a create folder button
Folders are visible at the top of the song select list
The art and name of the folder are configurable on the little chip
To move existing songs between folders:
Click the edit button in the bottom left corner
Select the songs you want to move
Click on "Move Selected"
Select folder to move selected songs to
Click move
Slowed default Expert and Extreme scroll speeds
Increased scroll speed slider range
Lowered audio preview volume
Larger note miss penalty + smaller note hit reward
Fixed a load of bugs
Still working on workshop support...
Changed files in this update