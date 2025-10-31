 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20622192
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added folders for custom songs for better organisation

    • Next to the create level button, there is a create folder button

    • Folders are visible at the top of the song select list

    • The art and name of the folder are configurable on the little chip

    • To move existing songs between folders:

      • Click the edit button in the bottom left corner

      • Select the songs you want to move

      • Click on "Move Selected"

      • Select folder to move selected songs to

      • Click move

  • Slowed default Expert and Extreme scroll speeds

  • Increased scroll speed slider range

  • Lowered audio preview volume

  • Larger note miss penalty + smaller note hit reward

  • Fixed a load of bugs

Still working on workshop support...

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4013261
