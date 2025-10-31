 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20622049 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Autumn has wrapped the world in golden mist — and with it comes a brand-new biome: 🍂 Pumpkin Grove.
A cozy, fairy-tale place where the wind whispers through the trees, candles flicker in the fog, and every path hides a little mystery.

👻 What’s New:
🌾 A new biomePumpkin Grove, filled with autumn warmth and a touch of gentle magic.
🎃 Plenty of new decorations: glowing pumpkin lanterns, candles, and other seasonal details that bring the festive spirit to life.
🕯️ New island inhabitants — friendly ghosts have replaced humans for the season. They wander quietly, watching from afar… and sometimes even lend a helping hand if you dare to approach.
🧩 New puzzles — themed challenges with spooky twists woven right into the environment.

🍁 Step into the soft light of lanterns, breathe in the crisp autumn air, and uncover the secrets hidden among pumpkins and shadows.

Happy Halloween — and good luck in the Pumpkin Grove! 🕯️

With love and a touch of fright, Faraway Home 🎃

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3092561
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3092562
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link